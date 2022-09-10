NITI Aayog forms committee to suggest framework of health policy, Delhi HC told

The NITI Aayog has set up a committee on formulation of 'Integrative Health Policy' to suggest measures to adopt ways combining modern and traditional methods and to propose a framework of comprehensive integrative health policy to achieve an inclusive, affordable, evidence-based healthcare, the Centre has told the Delhi High Court.

Among others, the committee has been asked to suggest recommendations for effective implementation of integrative healthcare through education, research and clinical practice. It had also been tasked to propose roadmap for disease preventive and health promotion in national programmes based on modern and traditional integrative approaches.

This was disclosed in response to a PIL by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who sought a direction for adopting holistic and integrated system of study and treatment under Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Sddha and Homeopathy.

The petitioner also sought a direction to implement a 'Holistic Integrated Common Syllabus and Common Curriculum' of Allopathy, Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy for all medical colleges in order to secure right to health guaranteed under Articles 21, 39 (e), 41, 43, 47, 48 of the Constitution.

Alternatively, he asked the court to direct the Centre to constitute an Expert Committee from fields of Allopathy, Ayurveda, Yoga, Nautropathy, Unani, Siddha a d Homeopathy to examine integrated healthcare approach to developed countries and particularly China and Japan.

In its written response, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and National Commission for Homeopathy prescribed their own standards for education.

The institutionally qualified practitioners of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani Tibb and Homeopathy are eligible to practice respective Systems including Surgery and Gynecology obstetrics, Anesthesiology, ENT, ophthalmology etc., based on the training and teaching, it added.

However, the right to practice any profession is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution but this is subject to any law relating to the qualifications necessary for practicing any profession enacted under Article 19(6) of the Constitution.

The regulatory measures, including professional qualification and conduct, have been applied, keeping in view not only the right of the medical practitioners but also the right to life and proper health care of persons who need medical care and treatment and to ensure there can be no compromise on professional standards of medical practitioners, the government added.