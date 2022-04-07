NITI Aayog to roll out 'Battery Swapping Policy' in Dec

NITI Aayog likely to roll out 'Battery Swapping Policy' by December

The policy was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2022-23 Budget speech and is being prepared by NITI Aayog

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2022, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 18:21 ist

Government think tank NITI Aayog is likely to roll out a 'Battery Swapping Policy' by December this year, a senior government official said on Thursday.

"The Battery Swapping Policy is likely to be rolled out by December," Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, adviser (Infrastructure Connectivity-Transport and Electric Mobility), NITI Aayog told PTI.

Sinha also said that the Aayog is working on a proposal to prod railways to set up electric vehicle charging stations at railway stations in cities whose population is more than 10 lakhs.

The policy was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2022-23 Budget speech and is being prepared by NITI Aayog.

Also Read | How a two-minute battery change is revving India's shift towards e-autos 

"Considering the constraint space in urban areas for setting up (electric vehicles) charging stations, a battery swapping policy will be brought out and interoperability standards will be formulated," Sitharaman had said.

She had stated that the private sector will be encouraged to set up sustainable business models for battery or energy services and this will improve efficiency in the EV (electric vehicle) ecosystem.

The policy will facilitate a faster rollout of battery swapping centres where electric vehicle (EV) owners would be able to refuel their EV by replacing exhausted batteries with charged ones.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

NITI Aayog
India News
Electric Vehicles
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Ukrainian sniper 'Charcoal' dubbed hero of modern world

Ukrainian sniper 'Charcoal' dubbed hero of modern world

Mariupol's dead put at 5K as Ukraine braces in the east

Mariupol's dead put at 5K as Ukraine braces in the east

 