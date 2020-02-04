No action on Pragya led to Hegde's remark, says Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said had the BJP taken strict and demonstrable action against the Bhopal Lok Sabha member for valorising Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, no one would have dared to insult the Father of the Nation. Without taking Pragya Singh Thakur’s name, the chief minister alluded to “the MP who called Nathuram Godse a patriot twice.”

Strongly condemning BJP Lok Sabha member from North Karnataka Anant Hegde’s comment on Mahatma Gandhi, the chief minister tweeted, ‘dismissing Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagrah during the freedom struggle as drama is highly objectionable.

“Time has come when the BJP should clarify which ideology the party is with ---Gandhi’s or Godse’s.”

During the campaign for Lok Sabha election last year, Bhopal BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur had called Nathuram Godse a patriot. Her remark created a massive political storm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned her remark and said he could never forgive her from his heart. However, no disciplinary action was taken against the MP.

She again called Godse a patriot in the Lok Sabha during a debate last year.