No decision as of now on implementation of uniform civil code: Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

There has been no decision "as of now" on the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the 21st Law Commission to undertake the examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations.

"The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. As per the information received from the Law Commission, the matter related to uniform civil code may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration," he said.

"Therefore, no decision on implementation of uniform civil code has been taken as of now," he said.

The term of the present law panel ends later this month. Government sources have indicated that the panel's three-year term could be extended.

The current law panel was constituted on February 21, 2020, but its chairperson and members were appointed in November last year, months before the end of the panel's term.

The 21st Law Commission undertook the examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and uploaded a consultation paper, titled "Reform of Family Law", on its website for wider discussions.

The implementation of a uniform civil code was a poll promise made by the ruling BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.