No Indian pilgrims for Hajj this year: Naqvi

Muslims from India will not be allowed to fly to perform Hajj this year following a request from Saudi Arabia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Minorities Affairs Minister Mukthar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

Naqvi told reporters that he received a phone call from Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten on Monday suggesting India do not send Hajj pilgrims this year due to the pandemic.

He said they discussed the matter at length and agreed that the entire world was facing challenges amidst the virus outbreak and Saudi Arabia has also been adversely affected by the pandemic.

“The process to refund the full amount deposited by the applicants was started immediately without any deduction. The money will be refunded through online DBT mode into bank accounts of the applicants,” Naqvi said.

He said, “2,300 women who applied to perform Hajj without Mehram (without a male companion) will be allowed to go to Haj 2021 on the basis of their application for Haj 2020. Besides, women who file new applications to perform Hajj without Mehram, will also be allowed to go to Hajj next year.”

Last year, around two lakh Indian Muslims had performed Hajj, which included around 50% women. A total of 3,040 women have performed Hajj after the Government ensured Muslim women can perform Hajj without Mehram (a male companion) in 2018.

Late Monday night, Saudi's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued a statement which said, “due to Covid-19 pandemic and the risks of Coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and large gatherings, it has been decided that Hajj for this year (1441 H/ 2020 AD) will be held whereby a very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it. This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols.”