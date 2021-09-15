No KYC for shifting from prepaid to postpaid connection and vice versa

With the Union Cabinet approving major reforms in procedures in telecom sectors, shifting from prepaid to postpaid connections and vice versa will not require fresh KYC (Know Your Customer).

"While acquiring the new SIM, or MNP, all procedures will be digital. There will not be any physical KYC," Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

"Self-KYC (App-based) is permitted and the e-KYC rate has been revised to only Rs 1," he said, before adding that “We all have mobile connections and for whatever connection it is, we have filled up some forms. All these forms are deposited in the warehouses and there are 300-400 crore forms in warehouses. In Digital India, there is no need for this paperwork. So all these will be digitised and going forward, there will be no physical KYC."

"In the backdrop of the outstanding performance of the telecom sector in meeting Covid-19 challenges, with a huge surge in data consumption, online education, work from home, interpersonal connect through social media, virtual meetings etc., the reform measures will further boost the proliferation and penetration of broadband and telecom connectivity. The Cabinet decision reinforces the Prime Minister’s vision of a robust Telecom Sector. With competition and customer choice, antyodaya for inclusive development and bringing the marginalized areas into the mainstream and universal broadband access to connect the unconnected. The package is also expected to boost 4G proliferation, infuse liquidity and create an enabling environment for investment in 5G networks,” the ministry of communications said in a statement.

