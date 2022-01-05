'No painkillers recommended after Covaxin jab'

No painkillers or paracetamol recommended after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other Covid-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin, it asserted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 21:39 ist
A health worker shows a vial containing the Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said no painkillers or paracetamol are recommended after being vaccinated with its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Stating that it has received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500mg tablets along with Covaxin for children, the company clarified that such a step was not required.

"No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other Covid-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin, it asserted.

Also Read | Vax for teens: Understanding the shelf life of Covid-19 vaccines

"Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 per cent individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended only after you consult a physician," the company said.

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 15-18 years would start from January 3.

Subsequently, India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on Monday and so far over 85 lakh beneficiaries in the category have received the first shot.

