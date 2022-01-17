No person can be forced to get vaccinated against their wishes: Centre to SC

No person can be forced to get vaccinated: Centre to SC

The Centre said this in its affidavit filed in response to a plea by NGO Evara Foundation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 17 2022, 02:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 02:01 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that Covid-19 inoculation guidelines issued by the Union health ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of an individual.

On the issue of exempting persons with disabilities from producing vaccination certificates, the Centre told the apex court that it has not issued any SOP that makes it mandatory to carry the vaccination certificate for any purpose.

The Centre said this in its affidavit filed in response to a plea by NGO Evara Foundation seeking door-to-door, priority Covid-19 vaccination for persons with disabilities.

"It is submitted that the direction and guidelines released by Government of India and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare do not envisage any forcible vaccination without obtaining consent of the concerned individual.

"It is submitted that vaccination for Covid-19 is of larger public interest in view of the ongoing pandemic situation," the affidavit filed by the Union health ministry said.

The ministry said that "it is duly advised, advertised and communicated through various print and social media platforms that all citizens should get vaccinated and systems and processes have been designed to facilitate the same."

"However, no person can be forced to be vaccinated against their wishes," it said. 

Supreme Court
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

