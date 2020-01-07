No Public Exam but CEE for Bengaluru class 7 students

Three months after the announcement of re-introducing Public Examination at Class 7 level from the current academic year, the state government has dropped the idea.

Instead, it has decided to conduct Common Evaluation Examination (CEE) for Class 7 students from this year, and for this year it will be conducted in the month of March.

While the question paper for CEE will be set at the state level by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the examination will be conducted at school level and evaluation at district levels using both government and private school teachers.

Announcing this in a press conference on Wednesday, Minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar said, there will be no pass or fail. "This is only to assess the learning ability and subject-wise strength and weakness of students," said Suresh Kumar.

Explaining the concept, KG Jagadeesha, commissioner for department of Public Instructions, said, "We will issue proper guidelines to conduct CEE within a week. For this year we will cover only half of the syllabus for CEE and from next year it will be based on entire syllabus."