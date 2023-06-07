No time fixed yet for meeting with government, says Sakshi Malik after Anurag Thakur's invite

After Sports Minister Anurag Thakur invited wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks on their issues, Sakshi Malik on Wednesday said that no time has been fixed for the meeting yet.

"We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters. Only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree. It won't happen that we will agree to anything that the government says and end our protest. No time fixed for the meeting yet," the wrestler said in a telephonic interview with ANI.

Thakur reached out to the wrestlers days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues".

"I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he said.

The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 6, 2023

The wrestlers have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanding his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, charges he has denied.

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

They also said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

