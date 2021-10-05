'No 2-finger test conducted on Coimbatore rape victim'

No two-finger test conducted on Coimbatore rape survivor: IAF chief

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2021, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 13:04 ist
Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Air Force's Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Tuesday clarified that no two-finger test was conducted done on a woman officer who was allegedly raped at a training academy in Coimbatore. 

"IAF law is very strict on any such incident. The two-finger test conducted on a woman officer is misreported. We're well aware of the rules and all due action would be taken," Chaudhari said. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coimbatore
IAF
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 