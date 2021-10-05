No two-finger test conducted on Coimbatore rape survivor: IAF chief

Indian Air Force's Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Tuesday clarified that no two-finger test was conducted done on a woman officer who was allegedly raped at a training academy in Coimbatore.
"IAF law is very strict on any such incident. The two-finger test conducted on a woman officer is misreported. We're well aware of the rules and all due action would be taken," Chaudhari said.
More to follow...
