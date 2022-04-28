'No yogis, only bhogis here': Raj Thackeray lauds Yogi's loudspeaker crackdown, targets Uddhav

In a significant political development in Maharashtra, MNS President Raj Thackeray congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for removing loudspeakers used illegally in places of worship and restrict the volume.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, especially the masjids,” Raj said in a tweet.

Targeting his estranged cousin, Maharashtra Chief Minister, and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, he said: “Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we do not have any ‘yogis’ but ‘bhogis’ (hedonists). Here’s hoping and praying good sense prevails.”

It may be mentioned that Raj had set the deadline of May 3 -- after Ramzan Eid -- for removing loudspeakers from mosques, or else his party workers would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' five times a day.

Raj had also announced that on June 5, he would visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Before that on May 1, coinciding with the Maharashtra Day celebrations, he would address a rally in Aurangabad.

