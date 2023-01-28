1 of 3 IAF pilots killed as Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

One of the three pilots who sustained 'fatal injuries' died on Saturday after a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on.

An IAF court of inquiry will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash.

"Union Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. He enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely," according to Defence Ministry sources.

"Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning . The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force said.

Meanwhile, a chartered aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Police and administration have rushed to the spot.

(With DHNS inputs)