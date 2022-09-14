10 AAP MLAs approached by BJP in Punjab, says Kejriwal

10 AAP MLAs approached by BJP in Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 14 2022, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 12:29 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that 10 AAP MLAs were approached by the BJP in Punjab, reported PTI

They are buying MLAs and breaking governments, claimed Kejriwal. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
India News
BJP

What's Brewing

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

DH Toon | Surging food inflation & 'misplaced concerns'

DH Toon | Surging food inflation & 'misplaced concerns'

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

New 'male third gender' quota in K'taka cop recruitment

 