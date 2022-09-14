10 AAP MLAs approached by BJP in Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that 10 AAP MLAs were approached by the BJP in Punjab, reported PTI.
They are buying MLAs and breaking governments, claimed Kejriwal.
More to follow...
