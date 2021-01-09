11 held for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

11 held for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboard in Delhi

11 people led by Anuradha Bhargav had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard and pasted a poster saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on another signage

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2021, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 15:00 ist
A man cleans the Aurangzeb Lane signboard that was blackened. Credit: PTI File Photo

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens' Delhi on Saturday, police said.

Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.

After reaching the spot, police personnel found that 11 people led by Anuradha Bhargav (30), a resident of Karnal and an advocate by profession, had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard and pasted a poster saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on another signage, a senior police official said

They were detained and taken to Tughlaq Road police station, the official said, adding that a probe into the matter is underway.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Delhi
signboard

What's Brewing

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama

'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

 