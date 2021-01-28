11-yr-old learns hacking on YouTube, blackmails father

11-year-old UP boy learns hacking on YouTube, blackmails father to extort Rs 10 crore

DH Web Desk
  Jan 28 2021, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 22:39 ist
An 11-year-old boy in Ghaziabad tried to extort Rs 10 crore from his father, threatening to leak the latter’s obscene pictures and personal information online if the payment was not done, according to multiple media reports.

An investigation by the Ghaziabad police revealed that the IP address by which threatening emails were sent, was the same as the victim’s house, which meant that the emails were coming from within the house.

The police questioned the boy who admitted to the police that he had learned hacking and other cyber crimes on YouTube. He said he had created multiple email IDs and started directly sending emails to his father to ask for money.

The victim had approached the police last week alleging that a group of hackers was blackmailing and harassing him and his family continuously to pay Rs 10 crore. The man told the police that his email ID had been hacked on January 1 and the hackers had taken control of his email ID.

The police registered a case under numerous sections of the IPC including criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of a woman and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace among others.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

