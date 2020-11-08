17-year-old girl buried alive under mound of earth: UP Police

A 17-year-old girl was buried alive on Sunday while digging soil near a dam in Badaun district when a mound of earth collapsed on her and three other girls, police said.

The incident occurred in Ushait area of the district where the four had gone to dig soil near the dam, said Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma.

He said as the girls were doing their work, a portion of the loose soil caved in on them, trapping them beneath it.

On hearing their cries, the local people managed to extricate three of them but the fourth one, Priyanka, died on the spot. The three other girls suffered injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital, he said.