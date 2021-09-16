17-yr-old girl raped at gunpoint by 2 people in UP

17-year-old girl raped at gunpoint by two people in UP's Shamli

A case has been registered and one of the accused arrested

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Sep 16 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 14:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two people in a village in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered and one of the accused arrested, they said, adding that the minor was sent for a medical examination.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the two accused raped her at gunpoint on Wednesday and threatened to kill her, the police said. 

rape
Uttar Pradesh
Shamli
India News
Crimes against women

