17-year-old girl raped at gunpoint by two people in UP's Shamli

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two people in a village in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.
A case has been registered and one of the accused arrested, they said, adding that the minor was sent for a medical examination.
According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the two accused raped her at gunpoint on Wednesday and threatened to kill her, the police said.
