2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, total climbs to 57

  Apr 30 2020
Members of an NGO give away food items to children at a slum, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Dehradun, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state  to 57, a state health bulletin said.

The two latest cases were detected in Udhamsingh Nagar district, it said. 

Both the patients are admitted at an isolation ward of government Hospital, Rudrapur, it said.

This takes the total number of positive cases in the state so far to 57, it said, adding that 36 persons have already recovered. 

The number of active cases stands at 21, it said.

The rate of doubling of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 25 days and the percentage of recovery at 63.16 per cent, it said.

