UP: 25 injured after bus rams into house on UP highway

25 injured after bus rams into house on Uttar Pradesh highway

The Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus was carrying about 60 passengers

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Nov 22 2021, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 13:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twenty-five people were injured when a bus rammed into a house on Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Shamli district, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus was carrying about 60 passengers, they said.

The injured, including the driver, were shifted to a hospital, police said.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Road accident
Shamli district
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

 