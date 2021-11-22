25 injured after bus rams into house on Uttar Pradesh highway

Twenty-five people were injured when a bus rammed into a house on Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Shamli district, police said.
The incident took place on Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus was carrying about 60 passengers, they said.
The injured, including the driver, were shifted to a hospital, police said.
