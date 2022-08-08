3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Two injured people have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2022, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 08:16 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Three people died and several were injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair earlier this morning, according to ANI.

Two injured people have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

Police are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited.

