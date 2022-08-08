3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Three people died and several were injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair earlier this morning, according to ANI.
Two injured people have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur.
Rajasthan | Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning. Two injured people referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bgnL9sRr1j
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022
Police are present at the spot.
Further details are awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube