3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Three people died and several were injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair earlier this morning, according to ANI.

Two injured people have been referred to a hospital in Jaipur.

Police are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited.