3 killed, 40 injured in collision of buses in Punjab

Those killed and injured were travelling in a minibus which was on its from Zira town to Chandigarh carrying supporters of Congress

PTI
PTI, Moga,
  • Jul 23 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 21:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons were killed and forty others injured, nine of them seriously, in a collision between two buses on the Moga-Amritsar road in this district of Punjab on Friday, police said.

Those killed and injured were travelling in a minibus which was on its from Zira town to Chandigarh carrying supporters of Congress who were to attend the installation ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief.

The minibus collided with a state-owned PEPSU roadways bus near Lohara village, police said.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said the deceased have been identified as Virsa Singh, Vickey and Gurtej Singh.

The nine seriously injured were referred to a hospital in Ludhiana, police said.

"Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

He directed Moga district administration to immediately provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those seriously injured in the incident.

Free treatment will be provided to all others who sustained minor injuries, the chief minister said in another tweet.

In Chandigarh, during the installation ceremony of Sidhu, the Punjab Congress observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to those killed in the accident.

Punjab
Bus accident
Congress
India News
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Amarinder Singh

