33 drown in separate incidents in Bihar during Chhath

33 drown in separate incidents during Chhath festival in Bihar

The tragedy occurred when the devotees were taking dip in rivers, ponds and canals after "second Argha" to celebrate the festival

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Nov 12 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 14:43 ist
Chhath Puja celebrations in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 33 persons drowned in different parts of Bihar during Chhath celebrations, a disaster management official said on Friday.

Rohtas, Saran, Gaya and Siwan district recorded two deaths each on Thursday, while Biharsharif and Buxar districts registered one each. Three people met their watery grave in Begusarai district.

While four persons drowned in Samastipur, one died in Bettiah.

Four fatalities each were registered in Saharsa and Khagaria, while two deaths each took place in Supaul and Lakhisarai.

Madhepura, Purnea and Bhagalpur district recorded one death each.

Also Read: Ten Chhath devotees killed in a road mishap in Assam's Karimganj

The tragedy occurred when the devotees were taking dip in rivers, ponds and canals after "second Argha" to celebrate the festival.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased blamed district administration for failing to earmark dangerous ghats which led to mishaps.

In Begusarai, mob set two vehicles of district police afire and also pelted stones on the police team. Similar scenes were witnessed in other districts too.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Bihar
Chhath Puja
Drowning

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Van Gogh landscape auctioned for a record $35.9 mn

Van Gogh landscape auctioned for a record $35.9 mn

DH Toon | What is National Education Day's drawback?

DH Toon | What is National Education Day's drawback?

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

 