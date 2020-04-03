33 FIRs for home-quarantine violations in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Apr 03 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 19:24 ist
Police shift a group of people from Majnu ka Tila Gurudwara to a school for quarantine. (PTI Photo)

 Thirty-three FIRs have been registered across the national capital against people for flouting home-quarantine rules, police said on Friday.

The violators have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, they said.

In Delhi's Dwarka district, which has strictly enforced the home-quarantine guidelines during the ongoing lockdown for public safety and health, 21 FIRs have been registered against people who were found to be violating the rules, a senior police official said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

It is ensured through regular surveillance by way of physical verification and technical monitoring, he said.

While eight such cases have been registered in south district, two in the north, one each in the northwest and central districts against those people who were found violating home quarantine rules, police said.

FIR
Delhi Police
Coronavirus
COVID-19
quarantine
