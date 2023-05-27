35-year-old man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in UP's Mau

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Badhua Godam area here, police said.
Chandrabhan Chauhan (35), who ran a puncture shop in the area, was killed on Friday evening, they said.
Also Read: Labourer killed, dumped in sugarcane field in UP's Muzaffarnagar for demanding wages
Police are probing all angles and looking into an information that the victim had an argument with some people a few days ago, Superintendent of Police Avinash Chandra Pandey said.
The incident took place under the Sarai Lakhansi police station's jurisdiction, police said.
