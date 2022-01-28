38-year-old man shot dead in north Delhi's Alipur

Nine cartridges were recovered from the spot; the victim was booked for murder attempts, carrying arms

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2022, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 11:43 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

A 38-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in north Delhi's Alipur, police said Friday.

The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Hiranki Village, who was facing attempt to murder and Arms Act cases. The Alipur police station received information around 10.45 pm on Thursday about the incident.

Police shifted to the Max Hospital in Haidarpur but he was declared brought-dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said. The spot was inspected by a crime investigation team and nine empty cartridges were recovered.

