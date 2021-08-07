38,628 new Covid cases, 617 deaths in India; positivity rate at 2.21%

With a single-day rise of 38,628 cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,18,95,385 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,27,371 with 617 more people succumbing to it, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases have climbed to 4,12,153 and comprises 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country has touched 47.83 crore, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent .

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,55,861, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has crossed 50 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.