43 inmates of Haridwar jail test positive for Covid-19

As many as 43 inmates of the district jail in Haridwar tested positive for Covid-19, officials said.

The samples of 425 prisoners were taken, out of which 43 have tested positive for Covid, district health officer Khagendra Singh said Wednesday.

Also Read | 19,893 new Covid-19 cases in India

They have been kept in isolation in a separate barrack, officer singh said.

A camp to test the prisoners for hepatitis and other infections was held inside the jail premises from July 28-29, the officials said.