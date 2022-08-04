43 inmates of Haridwar jail test positive for Covid-19

The samples of 425 prisoners were taken, out of which 43 have tested positive for Covid

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • Aug 04 2022, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 11:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as 43 inmates of the district jail in Haridwar tested positive for Covid-19, officials said.

The samples of 425 prisoners were taken, out of which 43 have tested positive for Covid, district health officer Khagendra Singh said Wednesday.

Also Read | 19,893 new Covid-19 cases in India

They have been kept in isolation in a separate barrack, officer singh said.

A camp to test the prisoners for hepatitis and other infections was held inside the jail premises from July 28-29, the officials said.

