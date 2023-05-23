Boy killed, 15 hurt in UP van-tractor trolley collision

5-year-old killed, 15 injured in van-tractor trolley collision in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

The deceased, Prince, and his family members and relatives were returning from Buxar in Bihar after the 'mundan'

PTI
PTI, Ballia, UP,
  • May 23 2023, 11:11 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 11:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A five-year-old boy was killed and fifteen others were injured in a collision between a van and a tractor-trolley in the Khejuri area here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Prince, and his family members and relatives were returning from Buxar in Bihar after the "mundan" (shaving off baby's first hair) ceremony when the accident took place on Monday night, police said.

Also Read: 6 killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra's Buldhana

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, they said, adding two of them were referred to Varanasi for specialised treatment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

Paris Olympics ticket prices mar image of Games for all

Paris Olympics ticket prices mar image of Games for all

DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

 