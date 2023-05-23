5-year-old killed, 15 injured in van-tractor trolley collision in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

A five-year-old boy was killed and fifteen others were injured in a collision between a van and a tractor-trolley in the Khejuri area here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Prince, and his family members and relatives were returning from Buxar in Bihar after the "mundan" (shaving off baby's first hair) ceremony when the accident took place on Monday night, police said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital, they said, adding two of them were referred to Varanasi for specialised treatment.