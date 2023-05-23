6 dead, 10 injured as bus-truck collide in Maharashtra

6 killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Among the deceased were four bus passengers and drivers of both the vehicles, the official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 23 2023, 10:12 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 10:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least six persons were killed and 10 others injured when a state transport bus collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Tuesday morning, police said. The accident took place near Sindkhed Raja town on old Mumbai-Nagpur highway in the district, located more than 450 km from the state capital Mumbai, an official said.

Also Read | Samruddhi Expressway sees 39 deaths in accidents since its launch in Dec 2022; road hypnosis among causes

The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was going towards Mehkar in (Buldhana) from Pune when it collided with the truck, the official said. "Six persons were killed and 10 others received injuries," he said.

Among the deceased were four bus passengers and drivers of both the vehicles, the official said. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Sindkhed Raja town, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

Paris Olympics ticket prices mar image of Games for all

Paris Olympics ticket prices mar image of Games for all

DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

DH Toon | Prez gets no invite for new Parl inauguration

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

'Big notes' at B'luru petrol pumps fuel quarrels, panic

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

Re-imagining rice, a crop that feeds the world

 