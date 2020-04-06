'Fims producing 70k litres of sanitiser per day in UP'

55 firms producing up to 70,000 litres of sanitiser per day in UP: State govt

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 06 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 15:27 ist
A policeman with a hand sanitiser in his gun belt manages proceedings as homeless people stand in a queue for food, during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Facing increased demand for sanitisers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued licenses to 55 companies to produce up to 70,000 litres of the liquid per day.

"Total number of sanitiser licenses issued in the state is 55. This includes 22 sugar mills, as many sanitiser companies, nine distilleries and two other companies," an official statement issued here on Monday said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

There has been a spurt in the demand for sanitisers following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state and to deal with this, the government issued licenses to distilleries and sanitiser-manufacturing companies to increase production.

The product is being made available in the market through dealers and chief medical officers placing requests for sanitisers are being provided promptly. Production can be further increased if required, officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Sanitiser
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Yogi Adityanath
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

Coronavirus scar to haunt economy for long

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'No question of shortage, food items are in surplus'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

'Country lighting lamps shows unity in COVID-19 fight'

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

Hundreds still flout lockdown, despite Tablighi alarm

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

No shelter from coronavirus in informal economy

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 