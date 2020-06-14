64 people who got jobs fraudulently in UP Health Dept over 2 decades ago dismissed

Chief Medical Officer of Mirzapur O P Tiwari has dismissed 64 people who had managed to get jobs in the Uttar Pradesh Health Department through fraudulent means over two decades ago.

Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Between 1996 and 1998, the 64 people were appointed on Grade 4 posts and had been drawing the salaries since then. Some of them also got promotion and were now working as clerks, Tiwari said on Saturday.

An inquiry was going on since the past 18 years and the government ordered their dismissal last Wednesday after a report was submitted by the Economic Offence Wing, Varanasi, the chief medical officer said.

Sixty-four people who had got jobs in the Health DepartmeHealth nt through fraudulent means and fake documents have been dismissed and letters have been sent to the CMOs of the districts where they are presently posted, Tiwari said.

The matter had come to light when in 2002 an audit team asked for their service books that were not provided to them.

It was on suspicion that the team had written to the government for an inquiry, which eventually found the wrongful means adopted by these people, the CMO added.