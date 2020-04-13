67 more test positive for coronavirus in UP

67 more test positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, state's total count 550

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 13 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 18:43 ist
Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said 80 to 85 per cent of the cases have been reported from identified hotspots. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Sixty-seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, pushing the count to 550 in the state, senior government officials said.

So far, the state has reported five deaths--one each in Basti, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Varnasi and Agra.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said 80 to 85 per cent of the cases have been reported from identified hotspots.

"The total positive cases in the state are 550. So far, 47 patients have fully recovered and discharged,” Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

He said there has been an improvement in the sampling mechanism in the state.

"On Sunday the maximum 1,980 samples were tested. Now, we are collecting about 2,000 samples a day," he said. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh
