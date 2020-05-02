73 new coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh; tally rises to 2,788, six deaths

With 73 people testing positive since previous night, 30 of them in Indore, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 2,788 on Saturday, health officials said.

The death toll due to virus rose to 151 with six COVID-19 patients dying during the same period, they added.

Two deaths each were reported in Indore and Ujjain and one each in Mandsaur and Burhanpur.

Of total deaths due to the pandemic in the state, Indore, the worst-affected district, accounts for 74. It also has 1,545 confirmed cases with 30 new coronavirus patients found since Friday night.

In good news, no new coronavirus patient was found in Bhopal.

17 new patients were detected in Burhanpur, followed by 11 in Mandsaur, five in Jabalpur, four in Khargone, two each in Dhar and Morena and one in Mandsaur.

First coronavirus patient was found in Katni district. The pandemic has thus spread to 33 district of Madhya Pradesh.

Jabalpur district now has 92 coronavirus cases, Khargone 77, Dhar 51, Khandwa 47, Mandsaur 35, Burhanpur 18 and Morena has 16.

The number of cases in other districts is: Bhopal 526, Ujjain 147, Raisen 57, Hoshangabad 35, Barwani 26, Dewas 26, Ratlam 16, Vidisha 13, Agar Malwa 12, Shajapur 7, five each in Sagar, Chhindwara and Gwalior, Sheopur four, three each in Alirajpur, Harda and Shahdol, two each in Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Anuppur and Rewa and one each in Betul, Dindori and Ashok Nagar.

Two patients hail from other states.

Apart from Indore (74) and Bhopal (15), 27 persons have died in Ujjain, seven each in Khargone and Dewas, six in Khandwa, three in Hoshangabad, three in Mandsaur, two in Raisen and one each in Jabalpur, Dhar, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara and Ashok Nagar.

The condition of 1,952 patients is stable while that of 61 was serious. 624 people have recovered.

The coronavirus figures from MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 2,788, active cases 2,013, new cases 73, death toll 151, recovered 624, total number of tested people is 46,578.