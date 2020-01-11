AAP files complains EC of its hoardings vandalisation

The AAP on Saturday filed a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi about people vandalising its hoardings in Rajendra Nagar Assembly Constituency allegedly at the behest of "the rival political party".

In the complaint, AAP urged the CEO to take cognisance of the complaint and address it immediately.

"The rival political party and detractors of AAP with a view to execute their malignant motives and exhibit their insecurities towards our party have condescended to the debauched extent of impulsively vandalizing and destroying the legally authorized billboards displaying the party's message to the public on January 10, 2020," the complaint said.

"However, intriguingly the billboards/wall panels exhibiting the political advertisements encompassing the leaders of BJP remained absolutely unscathed and intact, clearly depicting the inevitable roles of the Rival Political party for unleashing the aforementioned offences," it added.

The assembly election in Delhi is scheduled for February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.