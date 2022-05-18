AAP MLA detained for trying to stop demolition drive in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar was on Wednesday detained by the Delhi Police after he tried to obstruct the anti-encroachment demolition drive in the national capital's Kalyanpuri area.

"Today again BJP's hooliganism is seen on Delhi streets. Will not allow BJP to do hooliganism in the area. People have been living here for years," the AAP MLA said.

The AAP leader raised anti-BJP slogans and sat in front of the bulldozer after which the police personnel detained him.

The bulldozers were seen demolishing the illegally extended shops in the area. The sheds that were enveloping the pavement across the road were demolished.

The anti-encroachment drive will continue till May 31.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, earlier in the day, sought a detailed report on the demolition drives from all three civic agencies.

All the three civic agencies in the national capital have since past one week, rigorously carried out a demolition drive against encroachments in the city.

The Municipal Corporation's hardline approach, vis-a-vis, demolishing encroachments has at times also faced alleged encroachers outrage.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the drive the biggest destruction in the country since India got independence.