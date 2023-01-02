AAP seeks L-G Saxena's dismissal over Delhi hit-and-run case

The Delhi government on Monday sought the immediate dismissal of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena in view of the brutal death of a 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being dragged by a car for several kilometres in Sultanpuri's Kanjhawala area.

"I could not sleep in the night thinking that it could have been our daughter... and the L-G says that his head hangs in shame. I think he should be dismissed from the office," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference at Rouse Avenue.

"I demand from the Centre that L-G Vinay Saxena should be immediately sacked," he added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said that the incident is very "shameful" and said that the culprits should be "punished severely".

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," he tweeted.

To protest over the weak law-and-order situation in Delhi, the AAP is laying a siege around the L-G's residence.

"The national capital is becoming a crime city. Our sisters and daughters are not safe in Delhi. And the L-G has left the responsibility of law and order to do politics. At 2 p.m. on Monday, we will gherao the L-G's residence in protest over the weak law-and-order situation," AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak tweeted.

The incident took place in the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 after the victim's scooty was hit by the car and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of the wheels, which led to her being dragged.

Five men identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal have been arrested in connection with the the woman's death.

A five-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, has aldo left for Sultanpuri to inspect the spot where the body of the woman was found as well as the vehicle.