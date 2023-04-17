AAP to repeat Delhi Mayor, Dy Mayor for MCD polls

AAP to repeat Delhi Mayor, Dy Mayor for MCD polls on April 26

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elects a new mayor after the end of every financial year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 17 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 11:39 ist
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party will repeat Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its candidates for the respective posts in the April 26 MCD mayoral polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh also said that the BJP had attempted to disrupt the mayoral polls earlier but despite that, AAP emerged victorious.

"We will repeat Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as candidates for mayor and deputy mayor posts respectively. AAP had emerged victorious despite the BJP's attempts to disrupt the mayoral polls earlier. Our candidates will win the polls this time too," Singh said.

Also Read | Protest against CBI summons to Kejriwal: AAP senior leaders detained by Delhi Police released

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elects a new mayor after the end of every financial year.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.

The December 4 civic polls last year were the first after the three corporations were unified into the MCD and a fresh delimitation exercise was carried out, reducing the total number of wards from 272 in 2012 to 250.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged victorious in the polls.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Aam Aadmi Party
Shelly Oberoi
Delhi
MCD
MCD polls
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft

There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft

Fighting rages in Sudan despite humanitarian pause

Fighting rages in Sudan despite humanitarian pause

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?

Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?

The great dilemma of a first-time voter

The great dilemma of a first-time voter

 