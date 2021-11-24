AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh, talks on alliance in UP

After sewing up the alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday opened its doors for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP MP Sanjay Singh met SP president Akhilesh Yadav at the Lohia Trust office on Wednesday.

Both the leaders did not divulge any details about their discussions, but sources said that AAP MP had submitted a list of 25 seats to Akhilesh.

The AAP had earlier declared that it would contest all 403 Assembly seats and had even released its first list of candidates.

"If the priority is to ensure that this government is voted out, we all have to make some sacrifices and get all parties on one platform," said an AAP leader.

The Samajwadi Party, it may be recalled, has already got RLD, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Mahaan Dal on board for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

