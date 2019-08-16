About 100 dams in MP now 90 per cent full

The water level in 96 out of 251 big and medium reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 90 per cent capacity mark following copious rains over the last few days, an official said on Friday.

However, three dams in the parched Bundelkhand region were still dry, said Executive Engineer Kamlesh Raikwar of the Water Resources Department.

Burha and Gora dams in Chhattarpur district and Gwah in Tikamgarh have zero stock of useful water following poor rains in Bundelkhand, he said.

The water stock in these three reservoirs was at Lowest Silt Level, he added.

In 25 reservoirs, water levels averaged between 75 and 90 per cent and in 35 dams it averaged between 50 to 75 per cent, Raikwar added.

In 43 dams, water stock ranged from 25 to 50 per cent.

Thirty-one reservoirs have average 1015 per cent water stock, while the levels have plummeted to one to 10 per cent in 17 other dams.

The Omkareshwar Dam in Khandwa district was not filled as its gates were not closed following a court order, the official said.

The 251 big and medium dams in the state have a total storage capacity of 5 million cubic metres.

According to meteorologist G D Mishra of Indian Meteorology Department, Madhya Pradesh has received 19 per cent excess rainfall so far this season.