Active Covid cases in country dip to 4,972

India has recorded 403 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 4,972, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,864 with five deaths, which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,89,744).
The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,52, 908 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
