Actor Sonu Sood's sister joins Congress in Punjab

Actor Sonu Sood's sister joins Congress in Punjab

She joined the party in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 10 2022, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 18:05 ist
Actor-Philanthropist Sonu Sood and sister Malvika Sood. Credit: Instagram/@sonu_sood

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood on Monday joined the Congress, with the party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu describing the development as a "game-changer" ahead of the February 14 assembly polls.

She joined the party in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu.

"It is very rare that a party chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone's home to grant the honour, and she deserves it," Sidhu said.

Also Read: Punjab Elections 2022: A crowded, chaotic affair

The joining in was held at the Sood residence in Punjab's Moga district and the actor had last year in November said that his sister would join politics.

Asked if Malvika Sood will fight the election from the Moga assembly constituency, Channi indicated that she would be the party's choice.

"It is a matter of great happiness for us that a young woman who has earned a name for herself by running an NGO and dedicated herself to the people's service is joining our party," Sidhu said while welcoming her into the Congress.

Sonu Sood, who hails from Moga, had earlier also said that his sister has done a lot of "amazing" work in the past.

The actor is known for his humanitarian works, both Sidhu and Channi said while talking to reporters.

Referring to Malvika Sood's joining the Congress, Sidhu said, "In the cricketing world, it is called a game-changer."

"She is an young and educated woman, and her education as software engineer will help her in her life ahead," Sidhu said.

Speaking on the occasion, Malvika Sood said she has taken the political plunge to dedicate herself to serve the people

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Punjab
Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Elections
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Elections
Sonu Sood
Congress
India Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 