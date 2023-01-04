After Ayodhya seers, Ram Temple Trust secretary hails Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' 

A day after some prominent Ayodhya seers showered their blessings on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Wednesday heaped praise on Rahul for undertaking the yatra and said that neither the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi had criticised the yatra.

''A young man (Rahul) has been walking on foot in this cold weather. It is praiseworthy. This young man is trying to understand the nation and walking for 3000 km. We will only praise it,'' Rai said.

''I think you all (journalists) should also do the same (undertake padyatra to study the country),'' he added. ''I am an RSS worker and RSS never criticised the Yatra,'' Rai said.

Another member of the Trust, Mahant Govind Dev Giri also praised Rahul and wished his yatra a success.

Rai's praise of Rahul's Yatra came a day after the seers of Ayodhya extended their 'blessings' for the same. Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the makeshift Ram Temple in Ayodhya, in a letter to Rahul, had expressed the hope that Rahul's 'Yatra' would be able to 'unite' the country.

''The objectives of the Yatra will be fulfilled with the blessing of Lord Rama,'' Das said in the letter.

The support from the seers came amid the Opposition leaders' shunning the Yatra in the state. SP President Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, though wished success for the Yatra, decided not to join the same nor send any of their senior leaders.

Congress had invited Akhilesh, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra, CPI leader Atul Anjan, former minister Shivpal Singh Yadav and Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar to join the Yatra in the state.

The Yatra entered UP's Ghaziabad district from Delhi on Tuesday.