Agnipath: Bulldozers accompany cops during flag march in violence-hit Aligarh

Undeterred by the widespread criticism over razing houses of Muslims who had allegedly taken part in the protests over a BJP spokesperson's objectionable remarks on the Prophet, the Uttar Pradesh police seemed to have included bulldozers as a tool to instil fear.

Bulldozers were seen accompanying the police during their flag march on Monday in Aligarh district, which had witnessed large-scale violence during the protests against the new armed forces recruitment scheme.

A few days ago, protesters, against the Agnipath scheme, had set ablaze Jattari police station in the district, and torched several police vehicles, besides gathering on busy roads disrupting traffic movement.

When queried about the use of the heavy equipment, a senior police official denied that the bulldozers were part of the flag march. “We did not bring them...they were already there,” he said.

Bulldozers were seen when the police had staged a flag march in Ghaziabad a few days ago, as well. A few policemen had taken selfies with the earth mover machine. Then, too, senior police officials had to explain the presence of bulldozers; they had said that someone else had driven them in between the flag march.

Meanwhile, the police had lodged 39 cases, and arrested 475 people, in connection with the protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme, UP Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said on Monday. Of those arrested, 330 people had been charged under the more stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said and added that those who had damaged public property would have to pay fines.

Sources said that the police could also send to the Army the names of those arrested in connection with the violence, so that they would be disqualified from applying to the defence force.