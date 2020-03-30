Akhilesh Yadav targets UP govt over spraying migrant workers with 'disinfectant'

Akhilesh targets UP govt over spraying migrant workers

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 30 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 15:57 ist
Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over allegedly spraying a group of migrants returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh with "chemicals" to sanitise them.

According to the report, the incident took place in Bareilly and several migrants including women and children complained of burning sensation in their eyes.

"The spraying of chemicals on migrants to sanitise them has raised some questions. Has the World Health Organisation given any direction in this regard? How do you treat the burning sensation caused by the chemicals? What arrangements are there for people to change out of wet clothes? What alternatives are being provided for the food that gets wet due to the spraying?," Yadav tweeted.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also tagged a news report along with the tweet which showed a group of people sitting on the road being sprayed with a liquid which the article claimed was a chemical.

