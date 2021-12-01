All is not well in Punjab: Channi meets block leaders, Sidhu not present

All not well in Punjab: Channi meets cadres sans Sidhu

Channi recently called region-wise meets with block leaders from Malwa, Doaba and Majha regions where Sidhu was reportedly absent

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 01 2021, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 14:31 ist
The turf war between the Chief Minister Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu has been ongoing for some time now. Credit: PTI File Photo

Punjab's political stability seems constantly fraught with disruptions. Weeks after Amarinder Singh resigned as CM and from Congress after a bitter tussle with Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, it is now Channi who is having a hard time with Sidhu.

Singh had resigned as the Punjab Chief Minister in September blaming Sidhu and senior Congress leaders.

Channi recently called region-wise meets with block leaders from Malwa, Doaba and Majha regions, for which Sidhu was reportedly absent.

Also Read | It's Congress vs Congress in Punjab

“Had he been invited, he would have gone,” a source close to Sidhu told The Indian Express.

The publication reported that block presidents raised the issue of Sidhu's attacks against the party leadership.

“A few asked that Sidhu should be asked not to criticise the government as it showed the Congress in poor light,” one of the leaders reportedly said.

After Charanjit Singh Channi took over the reins, Sidhu opposed the appointment of APS Deol as the state's advocate general as he had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 police firing incidents after the desecration of a religious text.

Recently, Deol was replaced as the AG.

Earlier in November, Sidhu targeted his government over the issues of sacrilege and drug trafficking, to which Channi retorted that "I may be poor but not weak" and asserted that matters will be resolved soon.

Sidhu had questioned the state government over the steps taken for the delivery of justice in the cases of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and drug trafficking.

Last week, Sidhu threatened to go on an indefinite fast if his party’s state government did not make public the SIT report on the drug menace. He had also, again, questioned the state government over the steps taken for ensuring justice in desecration cases.
 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Punjab
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Charanjit Singh Channi
Navjot Singh Sidhu

