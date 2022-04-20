HC judge recuses from hearing cases against Ansari

Allahabad HC judge recuses himself from hearing two cases against Mukhtar Ansari

One of these cases was filed under the Gangsters’ Act, and another relates to the alleged misuse of MLA's fund

PTI
PTI, Allahabad,
  • Apr 20 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 00:03 ist
Mukhtar Ansari. Credit: PTI file photo

Justice Rajiv Gupta of Allahabad High Court has recused himself from hearing two criminal cases filed against mafia-turned-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari who is presently lodged in Banda jail.

One of these cases was filed under the Gangsters’ Act and is pending in Azamgarh, and another relating to the alleged misuse of vidhayak nidhi (MLA’s fund) is pending in Mau.

Gupta passed these orders when two separate petitions were presented before him.

On April 18, he released the case relating to alleged misuse of MLA’s fund.

In a second order passed on April 20, Gupta released the case filed under the Gangsters’ Act.

In his two separate orders, Gupta directed the registry of court to place these matters before the Chief Justice of the court, who will nominate any other court to hear these cases.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Allahabad High Court
Mukhtar Ansari
India News
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

 