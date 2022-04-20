Allahabad HC judge recuses himself from hearing two cases against Mukhtar Ansari

Justice Rajiv Gupta of Allahabad High Court has recused himself from hearing two criminal cases filed against mafia-turned-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari who is presently lodged in Banda jail.

One of these cases was filed under the Gangsters’ Act and is pending in Azamgarh, and another relating to the alleged misuse of vidhayak nidhi (MLA’s fund) is pending in Mau.

Gupta passed these orders when two separate petitions were presented before him.

On April 18, he released the case relating to alleged misuse of MLA’s fund.

In a second order passed on April 20, Gupta released the case filed under the Gangsters’ Act.

In his two separate orders, Gupta directed the registry of court to place these matters before the Chief Justice of the court, who will nominate any other court to hear these cases.

