Alternative mechanism for transfer of scholars’ grants soon

After several students from the minority and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities and students with a disability complained that their fellowship grants had been held for months, the Centre decided that the University Grants Commission would be releasing the grants till September 30, after which the ministry of social justice and empowerment will start its alternative mechanism of direct benefit transfer.

R Subrahmanyam, secretary of the ministry for social justice, said the alternative system would come in after UGC’s role finishes. “We are ready with alternative system, under which scholars will get the grants through direct benefit transfer from the ministry (sic),” said Subrahmanyam.

The National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPWD), the National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC), the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF), as well as the National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC) have seen massive delays and irregularities, with several students complaining.

On August 5, the NFPWD Scholars Association said that the fellowships’ delay caused them distress. On August 1, the All India OBC Students Association wrote a similar letter to the UGC chairperson, complaining about the delayed fellowships. MANF scholars have also met officials of both the UGC and ministry over the issue.

The grants were held up after the ministry of finance changed the rules under which funds were disbursed for schemes of central ministries earlier this year, mandating a Central Nodal Agency for the disbursal of funds. Currently, the ministry funds these fellowships via the UGC.

Officials said the decision came up after the Prime Minister’s Office held a meeting on August 12 that grants for fellowships from various ministries will be processed from October 1 without the involvement of the UGC.