Another internet shutdown in Rajasthan over tension after attack on VHP leader

Officials confirmed that a few unidentified people attacked VHP leader Satveer Saharan on Wednesday night injuring him seriously

IANS, Jaipur,
  • May 12 2022, 11:34 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 11:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

After Karauli, Jodhpur and Bhilwara, internet services have been suspended in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan following communal tension in Nohar town here after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader was attacked on Wednesday night.

He was referred to Bikaner where his condition is stated to be critical.

Also Read | Tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended

Officials confirmed that a few unidentified people attacked VHP leader Satveer Saharan on Wednesday night injuring him seriously. He was rushed to the Government District Hospital, Hanumangarh, in a critical condition from where he was referred to Bikaner after his condition deteriorated.

As the news spread, aggravated masses blocked the road. The police reached the spot and opened the jam. Two people were reportedly rounded up by the police.

Meanwhile, officials said that the situation in Hanumangarh is currently under control. However, the administration has suspended internet service in Hanumangarh district.

Heavy police have been deputed at the site to avert any untoward incident.

Rajasthan
India News

