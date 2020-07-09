Army asks personnel to delete Facebook, TikToK, PUBG, 86 other apps

Army asks personnel to delete FB, PUBG, 87 other apps

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 09 2020, 12:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

The Indian Army has directed its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones in order to plug the leakage of information, reported ANI quoting Indian Army sources.

Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, Instagram, Snapchat, OkCupid, UC Browser, Bumble, Shareit, Cam Scanner are few of the 89 applications that the personnel have been asked to delete.

Also read — Millions switch to 'desi TikToks' after Chinese apps ban

This comes days after the government banned 59 Chinese apps such as TikTok, UC News, CamScanner amidst the Indo-China standoff as “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.”

Also read — Ban on Chinese apps a 'digital strike', says Prasad

The list of 89 apps that have been asked to delete is divided into a number of categories like messaging apps (We Chat, Helo, Share Chat, Viber, IMO, Hike and others), video hosting apps (TikTok, Likee, Samosa, Kawaii, etc.), content sharing apps (ShareIt, Xender, Zapya, etc.), web browsing apps (UC browser), utility apps (CamScanner, Beauty Plus and Truecaller), gaming apps (PUBG, Clash of Kings, etc.), ecommerce apps (Club Factory, AliExpress, Chinabrands, etc.), video and live streaming apps (Zoom, Live Me, Vmate, UpLive, etc.), dating apps (Tinder, OkCupid, Badoo, Buble, Happn, Couch Surfing, etc.), lifestyle apps (POPOX), music apps (Hungama and Songs.pk), and blogging apps (Tumblr, Reddit etc.).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Army
Facebook
TikTok
India-China border
China
Chinese apps

