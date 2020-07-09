Army asks personnel to delete Facebook, TikToK, PUBG, 86 other apps

The Indian Army has directed its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones in order to plug the leakage of information, reported ANI quoting Indian Army sources.

Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, Instagram, Snapchat, OkCupid, UC Browser, Bumble, Shareit, Cam Scanner are few of the 89 applications that the personnel have been asked to delete.

This comes days after the government banned 59 Chinese apps such as TikTok, UC News, CamScanner amidst the Indo-China standoff as “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.”

The list of 89 apps that have been asked to delete is divided into a number of categories like messaging apps (We Chat, Helo, Share Chat, Viber, IMO, Hike and others), video hosting apps (TikTok, Likee, Samosa, Kawaii, etc.), content sharing apps (ShareIt, Xender, Zapya, etc.), web browsing apps (UC browser), utility apps (CamScanner, Beauty Plus and Truecaller), gaming apps (PUBG, Clash of Kings, etc.), ecommerce apps (Club Factory, AliExpress, Chinabrands, etc.), video and live streaming apps (Zoom, Live Me, Vmate, UpLive, etc.), dating apps (Tinder, OkCupid, Badoo, Buble, Happn, Couch Surfing, etc.), lifestyle apps (POPOX), music apps (Hungama and Songs.pk), and blogging apps (Tumblr, Reddit etc.).